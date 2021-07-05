Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $47.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,574.38. 1,058,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,428.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,576.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.