AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Terminix Global stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

