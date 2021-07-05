AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IAA by 134.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 19.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

