AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $195.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

