AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $222.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.22. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $130.90 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

