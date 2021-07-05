AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $19,890,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $19,848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

