AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,296 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,758,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,204 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

USB stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.