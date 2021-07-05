Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 216.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.19. The stock had a trading volume of 532,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

