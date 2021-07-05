Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $35.23 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 1.1% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $35,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AutoZone by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO traded up $23.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,549.45. 144,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,714. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,551.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.