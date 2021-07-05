Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

FCN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 159,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.