Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 201,043 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201,043 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $36.89. 1,710,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

