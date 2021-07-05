Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $42.25. 208,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

