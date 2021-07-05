Amalgamated Bank Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,044.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

