Amalgamated Bank Has $466,000 Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,667,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $122.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.85. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

