Amalgamated Bank Has $474,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of CBRL opened at $149.49 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

