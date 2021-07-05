Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOH opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $1,877,176 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

