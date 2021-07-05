Amalgamated Bank Sells 95 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NewMarket by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $316.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.98. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $306.23 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

