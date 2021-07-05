Amalgamated Bank Sells 959 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $34.39 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

