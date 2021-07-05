Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $565,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,510.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,328.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

