Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Up 21.5% in June

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 551,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $264.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.20. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $196.96 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

