American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGIN opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. American Graphite Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
American Graphite Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for American Graphite Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Graphite Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.