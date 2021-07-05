American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGIN opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. American Graphite Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

American Graphite Technologies Company Profile

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

