American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of American States Water worth $33,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in American States Water by 27.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American States Water by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.