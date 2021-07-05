American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $18.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,041 shares of company stock worth $8,112,892 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $85,204,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 926,279 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

