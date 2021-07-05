AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 109.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.62 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.