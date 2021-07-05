Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.70. 1,943,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

