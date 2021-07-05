AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $9.06 on Thursday. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.22 million, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). AMMO had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMMO will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth $22,259,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $19,716,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $5,643,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $3,984,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of AMMO by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 551,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 97,350 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

