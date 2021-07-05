AMO Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $243,577.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $243,577.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.94 or 0.00796358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.18 or 0.08013350 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

