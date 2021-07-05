Amon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,221.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $1,221.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

