Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,600 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,556,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,966.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $49.79 on Monday. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

