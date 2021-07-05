Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

AMYT stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.70 million and a PE ratio of -18.48.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 139.35% and a negative net margin of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 651,247 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

