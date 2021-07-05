Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Update

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.75 on Monday. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64.
