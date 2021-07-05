Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Update

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.75 on Monday. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

