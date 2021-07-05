Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $170.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.