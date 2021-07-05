Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.85 million, a PE ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

