Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Humanigen reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 641,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,993,443 shares of company stock worth $36,524,881 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

