Analysts Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen bought 20,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCR. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Metacrine by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $100.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

