Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $33.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $136.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.31 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.06 million, with estimates ranging from $150.63 million to $153.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

