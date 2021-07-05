Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. 788,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,090. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.