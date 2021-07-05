Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 259,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

