Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $161.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.92 million and the highest is $166.42 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $136.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $806.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.93 million to $860.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $970.20 million, with estimates ranging from $895.31 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $555.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

