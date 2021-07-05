Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.58. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of RF opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Regions Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

