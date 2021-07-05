Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 246,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $402.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

