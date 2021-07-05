Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $93.38

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.38.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Bilibili stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

