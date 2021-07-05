Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target at $132.57

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751 in the last 90 days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,106. Cardlytics has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

