Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT at $14.68

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

