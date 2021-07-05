Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price at $7.63

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 16,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,858. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

