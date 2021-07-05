Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Target Price at $90.42

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

