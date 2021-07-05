Analysts Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT at $59.80

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

FMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 15,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,354. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.