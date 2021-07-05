Analysts Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) PT at $44.25

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.