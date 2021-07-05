Analyzing Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Athenex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $164.52 million 3.62 -$369.21 million ($3.92) -1.45 Athenex $144.39 million 2.95 -$146.18 million ($1.64) -2.78

Athenex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -210.08% N/A -51.46% Athenex -110.02% -89.73% -40.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Athenex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clovis Oncology and Athenex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 1 2 1 0 2.00 Athenex 0 6 3 0 2.33

Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Athenex has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 203.88%. Given Athenex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than Clovis Oncology.

Summary

Athenex beats Clovis Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oral Docetaxel and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oral Topotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and Oral Eribulin and Encequidar, an anticancer intravenous drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising Tirbanibulin ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; Tirbanibulin Oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and PT01 (Pegtomarginase), an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

