Analyzing QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

20.1% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of QAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NetSol Technologies and QAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A QAD 0 2 1 0 2.33

QAD has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.09%. Given QAD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QAD is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 1.94% 3.98% 2.86% QAD 4.20% 9.38% 3.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetSol Technologies and QAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $56.37 million 0.93 $940,000.00 N/A N/A QAD $307.86 million 5.83 $11.06 million $0.55 157.45

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

QAD beats NetSol Technologies on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides mobility orchestration system products covering a suite of agile and configurable solutions that includes car-sharing and subscription products for use in back and front office applications; artificial intelligence models; and Super App, a platform comprising various customer journeys, such as car-share, car subscription, rentals, airport transfers, digital retail, and others. In addition, it offers LeasePak CMS that streamlines the lease and loan management lifecycle; LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies; LeaseSoft, a lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. NetSol Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About QAD

QAD Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions. It also provides integrated supplier management software products that include supplier portal, precision global trade transportation execution, supplier management, and sourcing services; and connected supply chain software products that comprise supply chain and digital supply chain planning solutions. In addition, the company offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical development, and integration. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. The company serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.